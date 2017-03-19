Zielinski: 'Grateful to Empoli'

By Football Italia staff

Piotr Zielinski is grateful to Empoli for his time at the Stadio Castellani, but warns Napoli “want to win” today.

It kicks off at 11.30 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I grew up so much thanks to my time here at Empoli, both as a person and as a player,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

“I really thank Empoli, but today we are opponents on the pitch and we want to win.

“The Napoli target is to win every game from here to the end of the season, then we’ll see where we are in the table.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.