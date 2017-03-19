EDF: 'If Roma made me an offer...'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco hints Sassuolo will let him leave if a big club comes in and he is “honoured” to be linked with the Roma job.

The Neroverdi visit the Stadio Olimpico tonight at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The tactician has been linked with both Roma and the Fiorentina bench for next season.

“If I should receive an offer with the right conditions for all involved – including me – I would take it into consideration,” Di Francesco told the Corriere dello Sport.

“I know that I am in a club where the objective is to help young players grow and there are some very specific plans.

“The fact that I am mentioned as a possible Roma Coach is personally an honour, but today they have a great Coach who they should be holding on to carefully.

“I know well how Luciano Spalletti works and I really admire him.”

Is Di Francesco ready for the step up to a big club after impressing with Sassuolo?

“I am in this line of work for that very objective. I can hope for a big club, even if today I am content in an environment where I am happy.

“So far I have always shared decisions on the future with the club and I am not afraid to face a more important challenge.

“I did it as a player, when I made the move at the age of 27 to a club with other targets.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.