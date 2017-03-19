NEWS
Sunday March 19 2017
EDF: 'If Roma made me an offer...'
By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco hints Sassuolo will let him leave if a big club comes in and he is “honoured” to be linked with the Roma job.

The Neroverdi visit the Stadio Olimpico tonight at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

The tactician has been linked with both Roma and the Fiorentina bench for next season.

“If I should receive an offer with the right conditions for all involved – including me – I would take it into consideration,” Di Francesco told the Corriere dello Sport.

“I know that I am in a club where the objective is to help young players grow and there are some very specific plans.

“The fact that I am mentioned as a possible Roma Coach is personally an honour, but today they have a great Coach who they should be holding on to carefully.

“I know well how Luciano Spalletti works and I really admire him.”

Is Di Francesco ready for the step up to a big club after impressing with Sassuolo?

“I am in this line of work for that very objective. I can hope for a big club, even if today I am content in an environment where I am happy.

“So far I have always shared decisions on the future with the club and I am not afraid to face a more important challenge.

“I did it as a player, when I made the move at the age of 27 to a club with other targets.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies