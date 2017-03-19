Liverpool dive in for Manolas

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton are all chasing Roma defender Kostas Manolas, but Jurgen Klopp is particularly eager.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Greek international has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

He was already at the centre of a bidding war last summer, including Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool sent talent scouts to view Manolas during Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Olympique Lyonnais.

The 25-year-old is under contract with Roma until June 2019, but much will depend on whether his club qualifies directly for the Champions League or via the preliminary round.

The Giallorossi must also decide whether to part with Manolas or his fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger, as both would command offers in excess of €35m.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.