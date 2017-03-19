NEWS
Sunday March 19 2017
Liverpool dive in for Manolas
By Football Italia staff

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Everton are all chasing Roma defender Kostas Manolas, but Jurgen Klopp is particularly eager.

This certainly isn’t the first time the Greek international has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

He was already at the centre of a bidding war last summer, including Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal.

According to the Daily Star, Liverpool sent talent scouts to view Manolas during Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League win over Olympique Lyonnais.

The 25-year-old is under contract with Roma until June 2019, but much will depend on whether his club qualifies directly for the Champions League or via the preliminary round.

The Giallorossi must also decide whether to part with Manolas or his fellow centre-back Antonio Rudiger, as both would command offers in excess of €35m.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies