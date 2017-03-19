Totti: 'Where would I be without Mazzone?'

By Football Italia staff

Francesco Totti wishes ex-Roma Coach Carlo Mazzone a happy 80th birthday. “Who knows how my life and career would’ve gone without you?”

Mazzone is well-loved throughout Italian football and played a key role in the careers of many stars, including Roberto Baggio and Marco Materazzi.

Above all, his strongest bond is with captain Totti, who was only a teenager when launched on to the scene by fellow lifelong Roma supporter Mazzone.

“Mister, we met when I was 16 years old, I was a kid!” wrote 40-year-old Totti.

“But you helped me to grow as a man and as a player. You defended me, pushed me onwards and made sure I had my head on my shoulders at a difficult age.

“Who knows how my career and my life would’ve gone if you hadn’t been there… But you were there and I feel fortunate, honoured and proud to have known such a wonderful person as you and I will never stop thanking you!

“We could do with many more Carletto Mazzone’s in today’s football! Happy birthday for your ‘first’ 80 years!”

