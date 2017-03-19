Line-ups: Sampdoria-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus refuse to rest their star names for the trip to on-form Sampdoria, who are brimming with confidence despite a goalkeeper problem.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The Bianconeri are top of the Serie A table and through to the Champions League quarter-finals against Barcelona, so could be forgiven for taking it easy.

Max Allegri won’t stand for such a thought and is determined to keep his stars on their toes, which means minimal squad rotation.

After all, Juve have already lost at Marassi once this season, 3-1 to Genoa, and Samp have beaten the likes of Roma, Inter and Milan in the current campaign.

Medhi Benatia and Stefano Sturaro are out injured, while Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio are still not 100 per cent fit.

Daniele Rugani therefore steps in for Leonardo Bonucci with the ‘fab five’ of Miralem Pjanic, Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain present.

There are some risks, as Juve’s next Serie A game is against Napoli and just one yellow card away from suspension are the likes of Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Pjanic, Rugani and Tomas Rincon.

Sampdoria are on Cloud Nine after an historic victory over Genoa, the first time in 57 years that they’ve won both Serie A editions of the Derby della Lanterna in one season.

There is one problem for Coach Marco Giampaolo, specifically that goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano is suspended, so Christian Puggioni takes over the gloves.

Bruno Fernandes supports strikers Luis Muriel and Fabio Quagliarella, with supersub Patrik Schick ready to come off the bench.

Samp picked up just one point from their last seven meetings with Juve, home and away, since a 3-2 win here in May 2013.

Giampaolo has also never beaten Juventus in nine attempts and won just two of his eight encounters with Allegri.

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Sala, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Fernandes; Quagliarella, Muriel

Sampdoria bench: Krapikas, Falcone, Simic, Dodo, Alvarez, Schick, Palombo, Praet, Pavlovic, Djuricic, Bereszynski, Budimir

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Marchisio, Lemina, Rincon, Sturaro, Pjaca, Kean

