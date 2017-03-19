Marotta: 'Juve united with Allegri'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus director Beppe Marotta reiterated they want to carry on with Max Allegri. “When I say there’s unity, that includes the coaching staff.”

The Bianconeri visit Sampdoria today at 14.00 GMT.

“It’s a difficult game in a difficult arena and we need determination to get the points,” Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

“Over a season there are moments of heightened form and moments of normality, but players like Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala also support the team and goals are not the only duty.”

Headlines were dominated yesterday by news Juventus and President Andrea Agnelli were deferred to the Disciplinary Commission over regular meetings with ultras groups, who may well have included two men linked to organised crime.

“The President expressed two important concepts: that Juventus were totally unaware of this situation and that the club remains united, eager to continue getting important results,” added Marotta.

“When I mean unity of intents, I also mean the coaching staff, so therefore Allegri.”

The Bianconeri are in the Champions League quarter-finals against Barcelona.

“Football is beautiful because it is unpredictable. We are Juventus, so Barcelona have every reason to be as worried to be facing us as we do for them. We both have the utmost respect and no fear.”

