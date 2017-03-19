HT: Cuadrado breaks through

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado’s rare header has given Juventus the half-time lead away to Sampdoria, but Paulo Dybala went off injured.

Follow all the action from today’s eight Serie A games as it happens on the LIVEBLOG.

The Bianconeri were in no mood to take chances and kept squad rotation to an absolute minimum after reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with victory over Porto midweek. Stefano Sturaro and Medhi Benatia missed out with Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio not 100 per cent fit, Leonardo Bonucci rested to avoid a ban ahead of Napoli. Sampdoria were also brimming with confidence following their Derby della Lanterna triumph, though Christian Puggioni stepped in for suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

The Blucerchiati had managed just one point from their previous seven meetings with Juve, home and away, since a 3-2 win here in May 2013.

It was a fast and furious start at Marassi, as Fabio Quagliarella’s angled drive flashed across the face of goal to go inches wide, but moments later Kwadwo Asamoah whipped in a cross from the left for Juan Cuadrado’s rare header from five yards, having snuck up in front of Vasco Regini.

Juve had a series of shots charged down inside the box in a pinball move, then Gonzalo Higuain spun round on the spot after a Karol Linetty error, forcing Puggioni’s save from point-blank range.

The Bianconeri were dominant, but lost Paulo Dybala to a muscular problem, so Marko Pjaca came on in his place. After this switch, Samp started to gain confidence.

Gigi Buffon spilled a Bruno Fernandes volley and did well to scramble on to the loose ball, while Pjaca’s angled drive was fingertipped past the far post and Higuain tested the goalkeeper with a solo run.

Sampdoria 0-1 Juventus (Half-Time)

Cuadrado 7 (J)

Sampdoria: Puggioni; Sala, Silvestre, Skriniar, Regini; Barreto, Torreira, Linetty; Fernandes; Quagliarella, Muriel

Juventus: Buffon; Dani Alves, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala (Pjaca 27), Mandzukic; Higuain

Ref: Tagliavento

