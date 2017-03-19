Buffon looks to Juve and Italy future

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon “hopes to wear the Juventus jersey for a good while yet” and trusts Italy “will soon have the strongest squad in 20 years.”

The goalkeeper made history today, as with 39,711 Serie A minutes he played more than any other Juventus man, surpassing Giampiero Boniperti.

“I am honoured to have been able to wear the Juventus jersey for such a long time and I hope to continue wearing it for a good while yet,” Buffon told Sky Sport Italia.

“Today we met a Sampdoria side in good shape that has a clear idea of its football and good youth. It was fundamental we get the victory and we did, even if we had to fight for it.”

Now the Bianconeri can go into the break for international duty, but when they return there’ll be two trips to Napoli for Serie A and the Coppa Italia semi-final, then the Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona.

“It is wonderful to take part in a challenge like this. In all honesty, playing home and away legs is far more difficult, because in a one-off match anything can happen.

“I cannot say what will happen to me in the future, but I have some short-term objectives and I’m eager to achieve them.”

Next Friday, Italy host Albania in a World Cup qualifier at the Stadio Barbera in Palermo, then visit Holland for a friendly.

“I think from 2020 to 2028 we will have the best Nazionale of the last 20 years. They must be helped to grow and mature in the best way, but the talent is there.”

