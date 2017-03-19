NEWS
Sunday March 19 2017
Donadoni delight with Bologna players
By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni expressed his delight with Bologna's players after their 4-1 win over Chievo.

The Rossoblu found themselves behind at half-time but recovered to score four unanswered goals after the restart, earning a second consecutive Serie A victory.

"When there are matches of this type I set myself apart and leave all the compliments to the boys," Donadoni said after the full-time whistle.

"To end the first-half a goal down wasn't positive because we conceded with their only chance.

"In the second-half, they showed a different attitude on the pitch that was deserving of the victory.

"I am pleased for the boys because they were coming out of a difficult period. I also liked how the players interpreted a system of play that was unusual to them."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies