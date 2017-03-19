Donadoni delight with Bologna players

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni expressed his delight with Bologna's players after their 4-1 win over Chievo.

The Rossoblu found themselves behind at half-time but recovered to score four unanswered goals after the restart, earning a second consecutive Serie A victory.

"When there are matches of this type I set myself apart and leave all the compliments to the boys," Donadoni said after the full-time whistle.

"To end the first-half a goal down wasn't positive because we conceded with their only chance.

"In the second-half, they showed a different attitude on the pitch that was deserving of the victory.

"I am pleased for the boys because they were coming out of a difficult period. I also liked how the players interpreted a system of play that was unusual to them."

