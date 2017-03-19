Maran: 'Chievo collapsed'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran was at a loss to explain Chievo's second-half collapse against Bologna.

The Flying Donkeys led 1-0 at half-time of their match in Emilia-Romagna but capitulated to concede four goals after the restart, meaning they failed to move into the top-half of the table.

"We were playing a good match, then we thought it was easy and we fell apart," Maran told reporters.

"Bologna were good, they reacted well and took advantage of our errors.

"Watching the first-half nothing happened to suggest there would be a second-half of that sort. We conceded the first goal and we collapsed.

"I want to find out why we conceded the way we did, it was a nasty surprise.

"We always need to be motivated, as well as the performance there is the prestige of finishing in a higher position."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.