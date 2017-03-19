Paredes and Duncan: 'Do our best'

By Football Italia staff

Alfred Duncan and Leandro Paredes look forward to tonight’s Serie A showdown between Roma and Sassuolo.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“We are coming here to give a sense of consistency to our performances and try to get a result,” Sassuolo midfielder Duncan told Mediaset Premium.

“Roma have a lot of quality, we know that, and we’ll try to stifle their rapid counter-attacks.”

Luciano Spalletti has revamped his squad tonight, introducing Paredes for Daniele De Rossi, benching Edin Dzeko and using Stephan El Shaarawy as the False 9 in a 3-4-2-1 system.

“We have a strong opponent to deal with this evening and must give our best to win,” said Paredes.

“The line-up has been somewhat revolutionised, but we’ve got to do the best we can.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.