Sunday March 19 2017
Paredes and Duncan: 'Do our best'
By Football Italia staff

Alfred Duncan and Leandro Paredes look forward to tonight’s Serie A showdown between Roma and Sassuolo.

“We are coming here to give a sense of consistency to our performances and try to get a result,” Sassuolo midfielder Duncan told Mediaset Premium.

“Roma have a lot of quality, we know that, and we’ll try to stifle their rapid counter-attacks.”

Luciano Spalletti has revamped his squad tonight, introducing Paredes for Daniele De Rossi, benching Edin Dzeko and using Stephan El Shaarawy as the False 9 in a 3-4-2-1 system.

“We have a strong opponent to deal with this evening and must give our best to win,” said Paredes.

“The line-up has been somewhat revolutionised, but we’ve got to do the best we can.”

