Di Francesco 'part of Sassuolo project'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali hinted they would be prepared to let Eusebio Di Francesco and some players go, but “we have a project.”

The Neroverdi visit Roma at 19.45 GMT

This is an intriguing match amid rumours Di Francesco – a former Roma player – could replace Luciano Spalletti next term.

“It is an important game because, regardless of our tactician’s past, we need to get back on track and move ourselves up the table,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“Our aim is to plan the future and to do so in the long-term. We have another two years on the contract with our Coach and Di Francesco is a central figure to our project.

“Naturally big clubs are interested, but because they already had been in the past and he decided to carry on with us, that bodes well for the future.

“Apart from whether or not there is a release clause in the contract, good people can always find an agreement. We are not a club who dig our heels in when someone is unhappy.”

“When it comes to players, it’s a little different. Our plan is to find the most important players to continue our path, so we have to evaluate if a player has come to the end of that journey at Sassuolo.

“We are not a club, as we’ve proved in January when some important players were requested by big clubs, who just want to sell. We want to build something important here at Sassuolo, focusing on Italians and youth.

“If there are some fans who complain about our season, then they have to remember who we are and be proud of what we’ve achieved so far. We had our first campaign in the Europa League, after all.”

