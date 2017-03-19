Baldissoni: 'No Spalletti tension'

Roma director Mauro Baldissoni shrugged off questions about Luciano Spalletti’s future and insists it’s “laughable” to suggest any Coach dictates transfer policy.

This is the first test since Thursday’s 2-1 win over Lyon in the Europa League, going out 5-4 on aggregate.

“We have no alternatives, we need to get back on track. We’re coming off an elimination, but not a defeat, as we played very well against a top level team that has a lot of European history,” Baldissoni told Mediaset Premium.

“Of course we wanted to go all the way, but the team proved it can win games and play at a high level, so tonight we aim to get the three points.”

He was asked whether Spalletti will still be on the bench next season, especially as President Jim Pallotta is in the stands tonight.

“We are really not as agitated about this issue as the media seems to be… There was already a meeting this morning at the Trigoria training ground and we will meet again.

“The President can’t just come here and solve problems. We are in contact every day, we are working every single day, and when he’s here naturally he will meet with everyone.

“We’ll decide together, we’ve said many times that there is time to decide and we are not remotely worried. We continue working with calm, even if those on the outside want to create tension.

“When we read these stories that the Coaches dictate terms on the transfer market, it’s laughable. A club chooses a Coach and the strategy is worked out in unison.

“He has to show that he is capable of winning and the players show that they deserve their place in the squad. That’s only natural.

“It is Roma’s duty to focus, as we have the utmost respect for Juventus and Napoli, but we’ve got to take on the responsibility of pushing to the end and believing to the end.”

Sassuolo have several players who came up through the Roma youth academy, including today’s starters Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matteo Politano.

“Unfortunately, this is an issue with the Federation and the system. We asked many times for second teams to be created and allowed into professional tournaments to help the maturation process, but we cannot do that in-house, so they have to be loaned out and we lose control of their development for a while.

“The important thing is that we have the option of bringing them back home.”

