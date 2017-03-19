Agent: 'Verratti stays at PSG'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti’s agent has changed his tune, warning “he won’t leave Paris Saint-Germain unless they tell us to go.”

The midfielder has been repeatedly linked with Juventus, Inter, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Chelsea.

“Marco will remain at PSG,” agent Donato Di Campli told reporters while attending Atalanta’s 3-0 win over Pescara in Bergamo.

“He has a contract until 2021 and therefore remains in France. At the moment there are no doubts, especially as Marco is a person who respects contracts.

“If they tell us to go, then we’ll go.”

Verratti has never played in Serie A, as he left hometown club Pescara after their promotion from Serie B.

“Marco would be a good President of Pescara in a few years. He has the Pescara shirt as a second skin and the first result he asks me is always the Biancazzurri, he never misses a chance to watch them on TV.”

