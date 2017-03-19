Del Neri: 'Palermo surprised me'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri admits Palermo “surprised me” with their tactical approach, but Udinese fully deserved the victory.

The Sicilians had taken a surprise lead at the Dacia through Roland Sallai, but the eventual 4-1 result left little doubt.

“We started out a little tense, but as time wore on we managed to convert almost all our chances,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It was a pretty clear victory and after a certain point it was one-way traffic. Palermo were gambling with their Serie A safety, so it was certainly not easy.

“After the Cyril Thereau equaliser, the team gained confidence and played decent football. It was an intense encounter and some of my players confirmed they are in good shape.

“Diego Lopez surprised me, because we thought Palermo would play 4-2-3-1, instead they had three at the back.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.