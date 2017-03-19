Roma recover from Sassuolo scare

By Football Italia staff

Gregoire Defrel had given Sassuolo the lead, but Roma turned it around with Leandro Paredes, Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko.

Luciano Spalletti’s side needed a victory to maintain second place after Napoli’s victory away to Empoli this afternoon.

The surprise Defrel opener into the roof of the net therefore put the cat among the pigeons.

It was 2-1 to the Giallorossi by the break thanks to a Paredes daisy-cutter and Salah tap-in, then Dzeko came off the bench to seal the victory.

