NEWS
Sunday March 19 2017
Roma recover from Sassuolo scare
By Football Italia staff

Gregoire Defrel had given Sassuolo the lead, but Roma turned it around with Leandro Paredes, Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko.

Luciano Spalletti’s side needed a victory to maintain second place after Napoli’s victory away to Empoli this afternoon.

The surprise Defrel opener into the roof of the net therefore put the cat among the pigeons.

It was 2-1 to the Giallorossi by the break thanks to a Paredes daisy-cutter and Salah tap-in, then Dzeko came off the bench to seal the victory.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies