Strootman: 'Roma showed our strength'

By Football Italia staff

Kevin Strootman feels Roma “confirmed just how strong a team we are” by sweeping Sassuolo aside 3-1 after at first going behind.

Gregoire Defrel had opened the scoring early on, but Leandro Paredes, Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko turned it around.

“After the loss to Lyon, we needed the three points. Sassuolo played well for the entire first half, but we’ve got quality and it showed.

“In the second half, we confirmed just how strong a team we are,” Strootman told Mediaset Premium.

Might it be easier for Roma to focus now on Serie A after crashing out of the Europa League?

“None of us said we were tired. You might’ve thought that, but we are professionals and fully capable of playing a game every three days. Now there’s the break for international duty and we are ready for the final push.

“Napoli, Milan, all those sides want to win. Juventus seem to win all the time, so it won’t be easy to catch them, but we have to take it one game at a time.”

