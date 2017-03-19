Pallotta: 'I'd love Spalletti to stay'

By Football Italia staff

Roma President Jim Pallotta praised Coach Luciano Spalletti after beating Sassuolo, but for the future “a lot of it is up to him. I’d love him to stay.”

The Giallorossi fought back from a Gregoire Defrel opener to secure the 3-1 victory and Pallotta was in the stands of the Stadio Olimpico.

“I was at Trigoria today and the lads were in a good mood, because the game they played against Lyon was the best since I’ve been here. We could’ve scored six goals,” the Bostonian told Mediaset Premium.

“They were a little slow in the first half, then during the break you could hear screaming in the locker room, they tactically changed things around and the second half was a completely different game.

“The four defenders had it locked down, no more dangerous runs.”

Pallotta is having a series of meetings this week, including for the Stadio della Roma and Coach Spalletti’s future.

“Everything’s moving alone, hopefully by June we’ll have all the final approval and shovels in the ground at the start of the year.

“I have a great relationship with Spalletti, a lot of it is up to him. I’d love him to stay, you can see how strategically and tactically well we play with him around, so not many Coaches think like that. It helps me to think like him and it’s fun to be around him.

“The good part about the break is that we’ve had so many games and need a rest. The bad thing is we’ve got so many internationals that they’re going to play all over the world and not get much rest.

“If we just take care of our business, then we’re in the Champions League again. It’s only been about four years for me here. I think our goal was to consistently get into the Champions League, or Europe, and this year I thought we had a good chance except for a couple of red cards and the tough game against Porto.

“It’s difficult without our own stadium, as we need that and the revenue stream to help reinforce the squad.”

