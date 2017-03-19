Lopez: 'Palermo still have hope'

By Football Italia staff

Palermo Coach Diego Lopez was “disappointed to lose, but we still have hope” of avoiding the drop after a 4-1 defeat to Udinese.

The Sicilians had taken the lead at the Dacia Arena through Roland Sallai, temporarily closing the gap on Empoli to just four points.

However, they fell apart in the second half and were eventually swept aside.

“We are disappointed to lose, but we still have hope,” Lopez told Sky Sport Italia.

“Now we have an important home match against Cagliari and we need to get all three points. The final game of the season is with Empoli, so there is a chance and we’ve got to stay in the running.

“It’s a shame, as we often take the lead, so must work on holding on to and controlling situations. We mustn’t let our heads drop, as games last 90 minutes.”

