Spalletti warns Roma reporters

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti expressed increasing frustration with reporters asking about his Roma future. “If it’s easier, I won’t go to Press conferences.”

Gregoire Defrel had put Sassuolo ahead at the Stadio Olimpico, but Leandro Paredes, Mohamed Salah and Edin Dzeko turned it around for a 3-1 victory.

“Going out of the Europa League is a heavy blow psychologically, but the performance showed we had everything it required to do well,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium.

“We simply had to repeat that intensity and approach, so we saw a great reaction today as men and as players to win a difficult game.

“We had never beaten Sassuolo at home, I’m not sure how many knew that, but it was something to consider.

“At the final whistle I told Domenico Berardi that he’s a great champion, but when he goes head-to-head with people and starts arguing with everyone, he takes away from his immense quality. I know he’s passionate and emotional, so I just advise him to be less like me.”

President James Pallotta was at the Stadio Olimpico this evening and the conversation once again turned to Spalletti’s contract, which expires in June.

“Everything is clear and everyone can see it. Roma have a strong squad, we had to pull something back out of them and evidently it was a difficult moment, otherwise I wouldn’t have been called in.

“After that, you need to be ambitious, try to improve and get the results required to then sign players. Then the club has to evaluate things. For example, if we had not won today, we would be in third place with Napoli and Juventus on great form.

“In my view, second place is a position where a team has not failed, but you don’t win anything, zero titles, so the situation remains the same. As Jose Mourinho said, Zero Titles.

“As I have always said, my future depends on getting the team to aim higher and that is what the club asked me too. I always heard the same things: this side has everything it takes to win. You give the car to the driver, then if you veer off track, that makes everything more difficult.”

Spalletti was irritable in yesterday’s Press conference, complaining to specific reporters who had written things about his rapport with Pallotta and the club hierarchy.

“You judge things from the outside, whereas I speak to people I see every day. You don’t know what we say. The things that appear on the papers in Rome aren’t accurate. If you want, I can send you all my text messages and phone calls so you have a clearer idea of what we say to each other…

“From now on either we talk about football, or I won’t reply to any implication, suggestion or even insult, because I am getting insulted here. If it makes it easier, I’ll clean it up and just not even go into Press conferences.”

