Ranocchia: 'Few tactics in Hull'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Ranocchia discussed leaving Inter, why adapting to the weather at Hull City is tougher than anything else and being forced to sing.

The defender joined the Premier League side on loan in January after falling down the pecking order at San Siro.

“The first day I arrived in the locker room, they forced me to stand on a chair and sing a song,” he told GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

“I had no idea what to sing, so I started with the Italian national anthem! I chose to challenge myself by accepting the proposal from Hull City, also to try for a return to the national team, but at this moment I am above all focused on living this experience to the max.

“Marco Silva called me to propose a project that I immediately liked, plus many of my Inter teammates spoke well of the Premier League. I can now say they were right.

“It is fun, although there are hardly any tactics at work here. It’s mainly instinct and physical strength. The players are so strong and fast, but I am settling in well, mainly because the Italian tactical school is the best in the world, so I’m prepared for anything.”

Although the training ground is in Hull, Ranocchia has opted to live in Leeds with his girlfriend and then commute.

“I do struggle with the language and driving on the ‘wrong’ side of the road was a problem – on the first day alone I went into the wrong way down two crossings. I’ve already scraped the rims on my car wheels on the pavements.

“I hired an English teacher and study six hours a week. The problem is I speak ‘proper’ English, so I have problems above all when my teammates are talking among themselves. Then it’s tricky to understand what they’re saying.

“Our goalkeeper is Swiss, so he speaks quite good Italian, while Abel Hernandez played for Palermo and we’d already met as opponents.

“I will admit, I’ve been here for a month and a half, but I am yet to see the sun. It rains practically every day. I really miss pasta, too.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.