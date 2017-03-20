Post new comment

Gigi Buffon shatters another Juventus record, Napoli's best ever away run, Roma end Sassuolo curse and Cagliari's first home 0-0 in four years for Susy Campanale's stats round-up.

No Juventus player in history has played more for the club than Gigi Buffon. At the 65th against Sampdoria, he reached 39,681 minute of Serie A football, surpassing Giampiero Boniperti’s record of 39,680,

Juve have scored 12 goals in the opening 15 minutes, more than any other Serie A side this season. Juan Cuadrado has only ever found the net with two headers in Serie A, the other being against Fiorentina.

Sampdoria picked up just one point from their last eight meetings with Juve, home and away, since a 3-2 win in May 2013. Marco Giampaolo has never beaten Juventus in 10 attempts and won just two of his nine encounters with Max Allegri.

The Blucerchiati saw their unbeaten run come to an end after five wins and two draws. This was their first home defeat since Lazio emerged 2-1 on December 10.

Napoli set a new all-time club record with five consecutive Serie A away victories. Dries Mertens scored 12 of his total 20 goals in away fixtures this season. In 12 out of 29 rounds, the Partenopei have scored three or more goals.

This was the first ever Napoli win at the Stadio Castellani after four draws from eight visits between Serie A and B. Empoli set a new club record of six consecutive top flight defeats.

Mertens failed his first Serie A penalty out of six attempts, but Lukasz Skorupski has now saved three out of seven spot-kicks this term. Lorenzo Insigne has already matched his personal best of 12 top flight goals.

Massimo Maccarone got his 100th goal in an Empoli jersey. Omar El Kaddouri scored against his former club on his 100th Serie A appearance.

Roma have now won four Serie A games by coming back from a trailing situation, a joint-record this season. Edin Dzeko scored in each of his last three substitute appearances.

Mohamed Salah scored 10 league goals this term and nine of them were at the Stadio Olimpico. Leandro Paredes has found the net in two of his last three home games.

Sassuolo had never lost away to Roma, previously drawing all three attempts. The Neroverdi are still without a competitive victory over the Giallorossi.

Gregoire Defrel equalled his personal best of nine goals set with Cesena in 2014-15.

Torino have not beaten Inter at home since February 1994, followed by nine defeats and three draws.

The Nerazzurri’s last four games provided a total 22 goals, an average of 5.5 per match. Stefano Pioli’s men hadn’t conceded two on their travels since December at Napoli. This was Inter’s first stalemate since the 2-2 Milan Derby on November 2016, followed by 14 victories and five losses in all competition.

Geoffrey Kondogbia has scored two goals in his 50 competitive games for Inter and both were away to Torino (November 2015).

Daniele Baselli set a new personal best of five top flight goals. Afriyie Acquah hadn’t scored in Serie A since a 5-1 win away to Udinese in April 2016.

Cagliari kept only their second clean sheet of the season after a 3-0 home win over Atalanta on September 18.

Both Lazio and the Sardinians were without a goalless draw yet this season. The Biancocelesti’s most recent 0-0 was away to Frosinone in February 2016.

Cagliari hadn’t finished with a blank result in the top flight since visiting Parma in December 2014, but there was one at Perugia in Serie B in October 2015. Their last home 0-0 result between Serie A and B was against Catania on November 10, 2012.

Milan have registered seven different 1-0 victories this season, more than any other club. Mati Fernandez got his first goal in a Rossoneri jersey and hadn’t found the net in Serie A since Fiorentina against Atalanta in February 2016.

Andrea Bertolacci had to be substituted due to injury after two minutes and 56 seconds, making it the fastest switch of the season so far.

Nikola Kalinic has found the net in six of his last eight Serie A appearances. Both the last two were in stoppages to secure 1-0 victories.

Palermo have fumbled 28 points from leading situations, more than any other side in Serie A this season.

Atalanta have already set a new club record of 55 points for a single season in the era of three points for a win. Alejandro Gomez had never before managed double figures in a top-flight campaign, but is now on 11 goals.

Pescara last beat Atalanta in a September 1998 Serie B tie, followed by three draws and 12 losses, home and away in all competition.

Chievo had only lost one of their previous eight Serie A meetings with Bologna, home and away, with four draws and three wins. That result was 4-0 in January 2013.

Blerim Dzemaili sets a new personal best of eight goals in one Serie A season, beating the tally of seven with Napoli in 2012-13. Ladislav Krejci assisted four of Bologna’s last 12 strikes.

Palermo hadn’t lost in Udine since October 2011, emerging with a draw and two consecutive victories. Roland Sallai enjoyed his debut Serie A goal at the 13th appearance.

Udinese hadn’t bagged five goals in a single top flight match since September 2014 against Parma. Cyril Thereau has matched his personal best of 11 Serie A goals.

