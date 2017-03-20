Insigne launches attack on Napoli

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne launched a scathing attack on the Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis, insisting 'the club needs to grow'.

The forward had been in negotiations for some time over a new contract with the Partenopei, but so far no deal has been reached.

"I'm doing well with Napoli, who have put me on show so that I can be useful to the national team,"the 25-year-old told Rai Sport.

"I hope [Giampiero] Ventura takes me into consideration.

"I think that Napoli is a great team and we saw why when we played almost on a par with Real Madrid. However, to win many trophies it takes not only the players, but also a great ownership.

"I hope that Napoli will grow as a club, I'm good at Napoli and I'm giving the best for this shirt. As long as the President gives me the opportunity to do great things here I will always answer his call.

"President De Laurentiis knows that my priority is, however, for now everything has come to a stop. I’m just thinking about playing, the other things my agent deals with.

"It takes two to make a marriage, it’s not just one sided. I’ve always been available for Napoli, the President knows how it is. I’ll wait and then we'll see."

