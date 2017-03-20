Agent: 'Insigne tired of waiting'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne's agent reveals the player is 'tired of waiting' over contract talks with Napoli.

Revealing that the player had offers from other clubs, the representative also suggested that the 25-year-old had received a large sponsorship proposal. This is a sticking point with many current and potential Napoli players, as President Aurelio De Laurentiis insists that these deals always belong to the club.

"Insigne is tired of waiting," Ciro Venerato told Rai. He has four clubs that have offered €4.5m and a sponsorship deal from a multinational company that would pay €2.5m.

"He’s willing to take less to just to stay with Napoli but wants €4m per season. Napoli offered €3.5m and no more, inclusive of commission to agents who will take about 5%.

"An agreement will be reached in May. Milan and Atletico Madrid are coming out of the closet, Juventus and Roma are thinking about it. We'll see who will win the day."

