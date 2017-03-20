Torino to sell Ljajic?

By Football Italia staff

Torino may sell Adem Ljajic in the summer, with the winger looking increasingly like he is surplus to requirements at the club.

According to Tuttosport, the Serbian is not fully integrated into the Granata squad, with Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic increasingly frustrated by his performances.

The 25-year-old joined the club from Roma this summer for a fee said to be in the region of €8.5m.

The Torinese newspaper reports that the final straw for Mihajlovic was a poor reaction to a substitution against Inter at the weekend, something that the player has previous history for.

During a tumultuous spell at Fiorentina, Ljajic sarcastically applauded then-Coach Delio Rossi after a substitution back in 2012. This resulted in a famous touchline fracas with the boss attempting to punch the Serbian, leading to his dismissal from the club.

