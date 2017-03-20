Buffon: 'Foreign investors bad for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insists that an influx of foreign investors is 'bad for Serie A'.

The Bianconeri are still owned by the Agnelli family, whilst Roma and Inter have been taken over by foreign owners.

Milan are the latest club attempting to tie down a deal for the club with a Chinese consortium, so what does the 39-year-old think about it?

"Foreign investors in Serie A? Roma with the Americans, the Milanese with the Chinese ... it’s bad for Italy," the Italian international told Kicker magazine. "It is a setback for our football and our traditions."

Buffon has previously spoken about his battle with depression, and he again revealed that he fought against it without the aid of medication.

"Depression? It was crucial not to take medicine. I was the architect of my own destiny, without depending on drugs."

