Donnarumma: 'I hope to stay'

By Football Italia staff

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reveals that he ‘hopes to stay’ with the club.

The 18-year-old was asked the question by reporters at the train station in Florence whilst on the way to training with the national team at Coverciano.

With a birthday in February, ‘Gigio’ is now eligible to sign an improved deal, however repeated takeover delays are undoubtedly slowing the process down. Numerous top clubs are said to be waiting in the wings but the stopper doesn’t seem to be

“I hope to stay because they are AC Milan,” Donnarumma admitted to the Press. In terms of the renewal, my agent will take care of it."

