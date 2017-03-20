Ventura: 'We have a batch of talent'

By Football Italia staff

Italy Commisario Tecnico Giampiero Ventura hails the 'batch of talent' available to him as national boss.

After insisting that his side 'can go on to win again', the Coach went on to explain why.

"There is a batch of talent eager to learn," Ventura continued in an interview with La Repubblica. "As ever this year the teams are providing a launch pad for these Italians.

"[Andrea] Belotti and [Ciro] Immobile? I know them well from Toro. Belotti is a force of nature, I convinced [President Urbano] Cairo to spend €8m on him. Immobile attacks the space like few others.

"Torino regenerated him, as they did with [Alessio] Cerci and [Matteo] Darmian. We Coaches are like greengrocers: we polish fruit. Then you need them to have the pulp inside.

"I talk a lot with the players. The key word is ‘understand’: what the Coach wants from you, how you have to behave.

"But you have to find the password: I had great victories and defeats. A few days ago a former football player, whom I got rid of, he told me, Mister, the loss was mine.

"The password for [Marco] Verratti? It is called health. He is a valuable asset of Italian football. Playmaker of the midfield three, as he was with [Zdenek] Zeman, or he’s also at ease in one of a two."

