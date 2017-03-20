Schick injury concerns unfounded

By Football Italia staff

Injury concerns over young Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick have turned out to be unfounded, according to reports.

The 21-year-old came on as a substitute when his side hosted Juventus on Sunday, only for Coach Marco Giampaolo to be forced to bring him off just 22 minutes later.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Czech striker is suffering with a slightly sprained ankle, but will still respond to the call of the national team.

Arriving with the Blucerchiati this summer, Schick has been heavily linked with Inter after a series of impressive substitute performances have led to nine goals in just six starting appearances for his side.

