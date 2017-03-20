AIA chief: 'We all make mistakes'

By Football Italia staff

President of the Italian Association of Referees Marchello Nicchi admits: 'we all make mistakes'.

The AIA chief spoke in reponse to recent controversies surrounding refereeing descisions, but refused to be drawn on the last-minute penalty awarded to Juventus in their recent match with Milan.

"We work calmly to avoid errors, but also unnecessary controversy," Nicchi told Radio Uno. "We have asked several times that calm in exercised in assessing and commenting upon incidents.

"However, this does not always happen, since behind the human error of referees are the clubs who seek to justify missed targets, the Coaches about renewal of their contracts and some publishers who want to sell more.

"This is the evil of our football. Beautiful games were reduced to refereeing episodes that there will always be there, even with technology. Us talking today would just an add tension. Our phrases taken out of context, bringing forth what is not the truth.

"I think Coaches should talk less or they should be made to talk to the officials on the sidelines. Juve-Milan? I’m not referring to this match, but we make mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes, even the players and the Coaches."

