Roma's Kessie interest confirmed

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta general manager Luca Percassi has confirmed Roma's interest in midfielder Franck Kessie.

Several youth products have blossomed at the club under the guidance of Coach Gian Piero Gasperini, and this has put top sides on alert.

22-year-old Roberto Gagliardini has already switched La Dea for Inter, and received his a call-up from Italy Commisario Tecnico Giampiero Ventura for the forthcoming games against Albania and the Netherlands.

"Roma are very, very interested in our Atalanta player [Franck] Kessie,” confirmed the CEO to Radio Anch’io.

"The Giallorossi see him as a versatile player, as he is proving on the pitch every week. They are an important team that is interested.

"For us, it’s a source of great satisfaction that Atalanta is a springboard for players to move to the the best teams. We have to respect our means.

"It would be unnatural for us not to accept significant transfers. To see [Roberto] Gagliardini going to a great team is a source of pride and satisfaction for us and gives strength to our and our philosophy and the whole environment at the club."

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.