Pisa docked three points

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso’s Pisa have been docked a further three points in Serie B for late payments.

Pisa were already deducted a point for failing to pay income tax and contributions to the COVISOC and INPS bodies on time, and an FIGC statement has now confirmed another penalty for the club on the same grounds.

The Tuscans have also been fined €22,000, while former director and legal representative Giorgio Lorenzo Petroni has been given a five-month ban from football.

Consequently, Pisa have been plunged into relegation trouble, with the team now 20th in Serie B – two points adrift of safety.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.