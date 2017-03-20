Ventura eyes versatile Italy

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura claims Italy are working on more than one way of playing as he backs the Azzurri to be “a surprise package at the World Cup”.

Ventura has tried to impose a 4-2-4 formation on Italy since being appointed CT last summer, but the former Torino Coach made it clear that his Azzurri team would be capable of switching styles, especially with certain players not always being available.

“4-2-4? A national team can’t have only one way to play, otherwise everything becomes too regimental,” he said at a Press conference for games against Albania and Netherlands.

“We’re working on at least two fronts, the players are aware and from time to time we can review the situation.

“We weren’t able to work properly on July 19 [his first day], but now we’re all on the same path.

“Who will I go on this path with? With those that are able to travel on it. I said in difficult times that we could build a good national team for the future, but before then we have the problem of qualification.

“Italy will be a surprise package at the World Cup, providing we qualify.

“Injuries? The only thing that worries me is our fitness. [Injuries] meant that I’ve lost Florenzi and Bonaventura for the most of the season, Gabbiadini after I called him up, two months for Barzagli…

“I’ve never had Marchisio, Verratti on occasions. We’re a national team, we have to represent Italy and performances are needed to make Italians proud Italians.”

