‘Barca & Spain? Both are doable!’

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura insists Barcelona and Spain are “doable” for Juventus and Italy as Danilo D’Ambrosio’s inclusion “is a message”.

Juve face Barca in the Champions League quarter-finals early next month, while Italy and Spain lock horns later this year, in what could be the match that decides Group B for 2018 World Cup qualification.

“Juve-Barca and Spain-Italy? They’re difficult games, but both are doable,” the CT noted in the third and final part of his Press conference.

“The Bianconeri have never been so sure of their own strength, pretty much like what’s happened here.

“It’ll be difficult to go to get a result in Spain, but nothing stops us from doing so. If we play at 95 percent, we’ll have all our cards to play with. If we play 60% then forget it.

“Calendars and Inter? The good of Italy is also the good of the clubs. If only one team in the last 10 years has qualified for the Champions League from the playoffs, perhaps they need a bit more time to prepare.

“It isn’t an obligation, but we’ll make a decision together, should there be an opportunity to do so.

“Inter? Candreva and Eder were already there, Gagliardini carved out space for himself at Atalanta.

“Their only real new face is only D’Ambrosio: I know him, but he’s doing well in the League. Although he’s 27-28 years old, it’s a message. There are no preclusions for anyone doing well in Serie A.”

