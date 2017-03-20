Serie A Team of Week 29

By Football Italia staff

With the top three all winning, the gap between them and the next two was extended to six points as Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Round 29.

Rafael [Cagliari]

The Brazilian saved the day on several occasions for the hosts, especially when closing down a dangerous Felipe Anderson at close quarters. He also managed superbly when fingertipping a Marco Parolo cross offthe head of Ciro Immobile at the far post. Influential.

Emerson Palmieri [Roma]

His pace, along with his dynamic anticipation, saw him able to both halt opposition attacks and initiate counterattacks quickly, while his passing contributed greatly to the win. Solid.

Fabio Pisacane [Cagliari]

Was up against it with Ciro Immobile but managed to contain the hitman, especially when the Lazio striker made serious strides into the penalty area and the 31-year-old completed the perfect intervention to clear the ball away. Secure.

Leonel Vangioni [Milan]

The Argentine took advantage of a rare start by showing great presence and was also decisive in tackles keeping the visitors from making any progress down his flank and leaving them looking as useful as underwater candles. Significant.

Daniele Baselli [Torino]

Had an excellent game in midfield and showed off his technique on several occasions, including a superb effort in the first half from the edge of the area. Scored the equaliser when finding space in the area to nod in from five yards. Praiseworthy.

Afriyie Acquah [Torino]

Had a worthy opponent in Geoffrey Kondogbia and tackled and pushed his opposite number back at times. His athleticism was always on show and, after collecting a Juan Iturbe assist, he calmly curled a first time right-footer into the far corner of the net. Admirable.

Blerim Dzemaili [Bologna]

Made intelligent choices of when to step up to intercept and when to stay back, while making several incursions into the opposing area, scoring a wonderful brace to complete a five-star performance. Splendid.

Matias Fernandez [Milan]

Scored his first goal for Milan in his first start and won the game with it. A performance of true quality was crowned when he controlled a sublime pass from Gianluca Lapadula to flick it over the onrushing ‘keeper. Impressive.

Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli]

Another fine display from the San Paolo deity,whose tremendous energy throughout offered a real creative option,which helped him score a brace. His first saw him slot home a right-footer, while his second came from the penalty spot following a foul on Jose Callejon. Terrific.

Dries Mertens [Napoli]

Snappy, composed and popped up everywhere,scoring one and missing a penalty after winning it from Andrea Costa’s foul. Nonetheless, he soon made up for it when his unstoppable free kick flew into the top corner from 25 yards out. Exciting.

Alejandro Gomez [Atalanta]

A starring role for the attacker, who scored one and produced the assist for Alberto Grassi’s goal. Continuing his excellent run,it was the captain’s 11th goal of the season, along with his eighth assist. Exceptional.

Special mentions: Lucas Ocampos [Milan], Simone Verdi [Bologna], Geoffrey Kondogbia [Inter], Rodrigo de Paul [Udinese], Duvan Zapata [Udinese], Gregoire Defrel [Sassuolo].

