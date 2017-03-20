Mancini: Inter, Roma, Leicester…

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Mancini “threw away a year and a half of exhausting work” at Inter, dismissed links with Roma and admitted “I’m a fan” of Leicester City.

Speaking at a promotional event for Unicef and Panini on Monday, reports Gazzetta dello Sport, Mancini also confessed he would like to manage Italy one day and backed Juventus to go all the way in the Champions League.

“I was sorry to have thrown away a year and a half of exhausting work,” the Coach remarked.

“Had I stayed, we’d have got close to rivalling Juventus.

“I’d like to coach abroad and the national team. Now it’s full of attractive young

players: Rugani, Chiesa, Bernardeschi and Berardi.

“Within four years, we’ll have a great national, perhaps even earlier than that.

“Juventus-Barcelona? If Juve go through, they can win the Champions League.

Roma? There’s nothing with Roma. At the moment, there’s nothing concrete. I don’t know what my future will be. Sometimes Coaches go where they least expect to.

“With Leicester, I also played for them and I’m a fan, but to say that I’ll manage them is a pretty long stretch. I’ve never had any kind of contact with their board.

“China? It’s a bit far away right now.”

