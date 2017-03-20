Defrel to Roma still on?

By Football Italia staff

Gregoire Defrel’s agent admits talks with Roma “sank” in January but will not rule out a second round of negotiations in the summer.

Speaking to Romanews on Monday, Giampiero Pocetta acknowledged it would be difficult for Roma to revive their winter deal for Defrel but hinted the Frenchman would leave Sassuolo if the Giallorossi maintained their interest.

“The negotiations with Roma sank, the transfer market is made of moments, but maybe in the future anything is possible,” explained the representative.

“When a deal doesn’t go through the first time, it’s difficult to revive it. There are open negotiations for Defrel, although it’s still too early to talk about the future.

“He’s a player with undoubted quality and he would like to try his luck elsewhere, but of course without taking anything away from a team like Sassuolo.”

