NEWS
Monday March 20 2017
Locatelli: Juve goal a dream
By Football Italia staff

Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has revealed that scoring against Juventus earlier in the season was “a dream” and “one of my biggest thrills”.

Locatelli’s powerful strike earned Milan a 1-0 win against Juve back in October, and the 19-year-old urged people his age to share a similar ambition.

“Scoring at Juventus was one of the biggest thrills of my life,” he was quoted as saying at a school by Tuttosport.

“I scored against Buffon, who until the other day I used to play on PlayStation. It was really hard to imagine that goal and, above all, score it.

“I find it strange to talk in school. I was only here last year. I’ve realised a dream. Set your goals because one day you’ll succeed [in meeting them].

“I don’t feel like I’ve absolutely succeeded yet because I’m only 19 and I do everything in each training session.”

