Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has revealed that scoring against Juventus earlier in the season was “a dream” and “one of my biggest thrills”.
Locatelli’s powerful strike earned Milan a 1-0 win against Juve back in October, and the 19-year-old urged people his age to share a similar ambition.
“Scoring at Juventus was one of the biggest thrills of my life,” he was quoted as saying at a school by Tuttosport.
“I scored against Buffon, who until the other day I used to play on PlayStation. It was really hard to imagine that goal and, above all, score it.
“I find it strange to talk in school. I was only here last year. I’ve realised a dream. Set your goals because one day you’ll succeed [in meeting them].
“I don’t feel like I’ve absolutely succeeded yet because I’m only 19 and I do everything in each training session.”
STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.