Chiesa: ‘Europa League then Euros’

By Football Italia staff

Federico Chiesa is aiming to “reach the Europa League” at Fiorentina and win the European Under-21 Championships with Italy.

The winger has been called-up by the Azzurrini for the friendly with Poland, and could win his first cap at that level.

“From December until now I’ve matured exponentially,” Chiesa said in a Press conference.

“I’ve started playing consistently and it’s been a big step-up for me which has made me mature as a man.

“I understand the disappointment of the [Fiorentina] fans but we’re reacting with good results and we hope to get back into the Europa League spaces.

“My dream? To reach the Europa League with Fiorentina and win the European Under-21s.

“Paulo Sousa? I’ll always be grateful to him, because he always believed in me, and he changed my future after a few days of pre-season training camp in Moena.

“I also dream of the full national team, but right now I’m enjoying this moment.”

