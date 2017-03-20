Sainsbury: ‘Not easy at Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Trent Sainsbury admits “it’s not easy” in Serie A but “who’s going to turn down Inter?”

The Australian centre-back joined the Nerazzurri on loan in the January transfer window, as defensive cover when Andrea Ranocchia joined Hull.

“I didn’t really have an option,” Sainsbury told the Daily Telegraph will on international duty with the Socceroos.

“If I’d stayed in China [with Jiangsu Suning] I wouldn’t have played because of the new rule [on foreign players].

“So I could stay there, not play and just train, or go to Inter and train and have a chance of playing. Who’s going to turn down Inter?

“Game time is important, we all know that, so I just have to keep training hard and try to force the Coach’s hand.

“It was a bit difficult going there off the back of basically no football since the end of November. I wasn’t in the best shape and completely nervous as you’d expect.

“The first week or two it was more about adjusting and getting the body in shape for training.

“The CSL [Chinese Super League] isn’t at the same level as Serie A but I don’t feel like I have to prove anything to anyone. If anything it’s about proving to myself that I can be at that level.

“Physically I’m okay, but tactically it’s harder, the Italians love defence. I’m starting to pick up the language on the pitch which makes things a lot easier, but tactically I have to get used to what the team is like.

“It’s not easy coming in midway through a season when I’m halfway through pre-season.

“Hopefully this puts me in the shop window again. In China you don’t get the coverage you would in Europe so it definitely won’t hurt my CV.

“Hopefully someone will see what I can offer their club and a move to Europe will be on the cards. My wife would be a hell of a lot happier, and I’m just enjoying myself at the moment.

“I’d tasted Europe before, and it’s where I get the burning passion to better myself, the same as I get every time I come back into the [Australia] camp.

“Everyone wants to push themselves and get to the next level, at Inter you see their drive. Europe is definitely on my agenda.”

