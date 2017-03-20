Sassuolo: ‘Berardi costs €40m’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali says €40m would be “an appropriate figure” for Domenico Berardi.

The forward has been linked with both Inter and Juventus, as well as Antonio Conte’s Chelsea, but he won’t be available on the cheap.

“Berardi has had a difficult season because of injuries,” Carnevali told Gr Parlamento.

“He’s getting back to great levels though. We hope that he’ll become a symbol of Sassuolo, but if someone wants him then they’ll have to pay an appropriate figure.

“So €40m? Yes, that’s an appropriate figure.”

