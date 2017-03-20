Icardi: ‘I’ll improve for Argentina’

By Football Italia staff

Inter striker Mauro Icardi says his goal is to “improve” so he can get into the Argentina squad.

The Nerazzurri captain has repeatedly been left out of the Albiceleste squad, and has managed just one cap for his country so far.

“In recent years I’ve reached my dream of playing at the highest level,” Icardi explained in an interview with GQ.

“My next goal is to improve so I can play for my country’s national team.

“Am I poacher? I’m getting a lot of assists this year too. To make goals you always have to be in the right place at the right time. That’s the job of every striker.”

Icardi was also asked about the best goal of his career, as well as the most important.

“The best was definitely the one from outside the box against Bologna. The most important… always against Juventus.”

