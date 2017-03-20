‘Buffon could have joined Barcelona’

By Football Italia staff

Gianluigi Buffon’s agent admits “there was an agreement between Parma and Barcelona but he chose Juventus”.

The goalkeeper joined the Bianconeri for a fee of £32m in 2001, but could have played for the Blaugrana.

“Yes, it was close,” Silvano Martina confirmed in an interview with TuttoJuve.

“There was already an agreement between Parma and Barcelona, but he chose Juventus.”

The 39-year-old broke the record for most Juve minutes this weekend, but has stated he intends to retire after next season.

“He’ll decide when the time comes, which is as it should be.

“Gigi is doing what he always does, there are years when makes more saves and years when he makes less but he’s very focused.

“Beyond saves, he’s a charismatic lad who gives a feeling of security.

“He’s said he takes days to get over a mistake? All goalkeepers feel that way, but he makes so few that he isn’t used to it!”

