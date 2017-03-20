Pirlo: ‘Juventus can beat Barcelona’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Pirlo believes Juventus can beat Barcelona, as the sides are different to the Champions League final of 2015.

That match proved to be the midfielder’s final appearance in a Bianconeri shirt, as Barça took a 3-1 win in Berlin.

“It will be a different tie compared to two years ago,” Pirlo predicted, speaking to Sport.

“Juventus have changed and this is a different Barcelona. In addition, they’re not playing a final this time, but two games over 180 minutes in which I think we’ll see some good football.

“Juve have a very strong team, and if you want to reach the final you need to play against the best teams.

“I don’t think Juve are a team under construction, they have great players and they’re trying to find the right balance for the four strikers.

“This Juve have the capacity to knock Barcelona out.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.