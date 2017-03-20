NEWS
Monday March 20 2017
Reina: ‘Not thinking of Italy’
By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina says Spain “aren’t thinking of Italy”, and believes “neither Juventus or Barcelona will be happy” with the Champions League draw.

The Napoli goalkeeper is on international duty with La Roja, who are in the same qualifying group as the Azzurri for the 2018 World Cup.

“Our objective is to qualify,” Reina told reporters as he arrived for the training camp.

“We aren’t thinking of Italy, we’re only looking out ourselves because we got a great result in Turin.

“Juventus-Barcelona? It will be a difficult for both, neither Juventus or Barça will be happy with this draw.

“The same goes for Real [Madrid] and Bayern [Munich]. These four teams, along with Atletico [Madrid] are the ones with the best chance of reaching the final.”

