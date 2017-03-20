‘If someone pays Brozovic clause…’

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic’s agent reveals “Inter have no right to make a counter-offer” if someone pays the midfielder’s €50m release clause.

The Croatian international was linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri in the summer, but in December the extended his contract until 2021.

However, there is a release clause for non-Serie A clubs, and his representative won’t rule out a departure at the end of this season.

“It’s true, there’s talk about it again like there was last summer,” Miroslav Bicanic told Vecernji List.

“These rumours have no effect on Marcelo though, right now he’s completely focused on Inter.

“There’s a €50m release clause in his contract, and if another club comes to the Nerazzurri with that money then then Inter have no right to make a counter-offer.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Let Computers & Analysts Do The Work FOR You With Stratatips.