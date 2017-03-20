Hamsik: ‘Watch for Inter, Lazio’

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik confirms Napoli want second place but “we can’t forget Lazio and Inter”.

The Partenopei are 10 points behind Juventus at the top of the League, but trail Roma by just two points in the race for automatic Champions League group stage participation.

“We’re happy we got the three points,” Hamsik wrote on his official website after the 3-2 win over Empoli.

“We started well, scoring three goals, and up until the 70th minute we were the better team. Then we took our foot off the gas and the opponent scored two goals.

“We won, but we need to be careful not to take our eye off the game to avoid danger. We want to end up on the silver step [second place], for participation in the Champions League.

“Roma are in front of us, but we can’t forget Lazio in fourth and even Inter. Now there’s the commitment with Slovakia and then the match against Inter.

“That will be a great match.”

