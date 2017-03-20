Gomez: ‘Europe hard for Atalanta’

By Football Italia staff

Alejandro Gomez admits it will be “very hard” for Atalanta to reach Europe ahead of Inter and Milan but “we believe”.

The Orobici are currently sitting in sixth-place, which would secure a Europa League place if both Coppa Italia finalists are already in Europe.

“We need to recover from injuries,” Gomez explained to reporters in Bergamo.

“We believe, even if we know it will be a hard fight with the big teams. We’ve got a lot of home games and we need to exploit home advantage.

“I’m worried by both Inter and Milan, two teams which don’t make many mistakes. That’s why it will be very hard.”

