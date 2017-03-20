NEWS
Monday March 20 2017
Medel set for scans
By Football Italia staff

Inter centre-back Gary Medel will reportedly undergo scans in Chile to determine the severity of his injury.

The 29-year-old, who can also play in midfield, went off injured after less than an hour of the draw with Torino, suffering with a hamstring injury.

Despite the injury, the Chilean has reported for international duty and FCInterNews reports he’ll have scans in the coming hours.

If it’s determined that he won’t be fit to face Argentina or Venezuela, he will be sent back to Italy.

