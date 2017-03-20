‘Inter poor in pre-season’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Ranocchia says Frank de Boer struggled at Inter because “we didn’t work well in pre-season” under Roberto Mancini.

The Dutchman replaced Mancini before the season started, but was sacked after losing seven of his first 14 games in charge.

Ranocchia started the season with the Nerazzurri, but was loaned out to Hull City in January and spoke about the experience with Sky.

“When you change Coach in August it’s difficult for everyone,” the centre-back explained.

“For the club, the Coach and the fans. The arrival of De Boer was a shock, he didn’t speak the language. We didn’t work well in pre-season.

“It wasn’t easy for a Coach to come in and put his ideas across.

“Stefano Pioli? He gave an idea of how to play, a mentality and rules to follow. He didn’t turn anything upside down, just put good players on the pitch.

“You can see the results, the lads are doing very well with him.

“My future? I’m an Inter player, I leave the door open to anything. I’ve never closed a door, there’s no problem.”

Ranocchia has impressed since moving to the English Premier League, and was asked about his toughest opponents.

“Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic] is strong, with his experience he knows how to make the right movements. He always seems to know where the ball will go. He’s very strong, both technically and physically.

“[Jamie] Vardy would be good in Serie A, he’s very quick. I think he’d do very well. He runs right up until the 90th minute.

“As for [Manolo] Gabbiadini, he’s a quality player, he’s in a League which it’s nice to play in, he’s enjoying himself and he’s scoring.

”The Italian international also revealed some difficultly in translating his Italian nickname…

“Everyone calls me ‘Frog’,” Ranocchia explained.

“No-one in England could figure out where that nickname came from, then I told them it was the translation of my surname and now they all call me that.”

